Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad traffic police enable live heart transportation for donation in nine minutes

The distance between Secunderabad’s Yashoda hospital and Care hospital at Nampally was mapped in a record time of 9 minutes, all to transport a live human heart through the green corridor.

Published: 29th August 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Heart disease

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The distance between Secunderabad’s Yashoda hospital and Care hospital at Nampally was mapped in a record time of 9 minutes, all to transport a live human heart through the green corridor. The whole task was done in coordination with Jeevandaan officials and Hyderabad traffic police who ensured the heart reached the destination in time.

It is learnt that the heart belonged to a 36-year-old male and was given to a 55-year-old male admitted in Care hospital. He was operated upon by a team of doctors led by Dr Rajshekhar and Dr BK Shashtry.
During peak hours, the distance between these two points, which are 8 km apart is 25 minutes, however, with traffic police diverting traffic, it reached in a record time of 9 minutes. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secunderabad Secunderabad’s Yashoda hospital Nampally Hyderabad traffic police Jeevandaan officials
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp