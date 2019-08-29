Hyderabad traffic police enable live heart transportation for donation in nine minutes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The distance between Secunderabad’s Yashoda hospital and Care hospital at Nampally was mapped in a record time of 9 minutes, all to transport a live human heart through the green corridor. The whole task was done in coordination with Jeevandaan officials and Hyderabad traffic police who ensured the heart reached the destination in time.

It is learnt that the heart belonged to a 36-year-old male and was given to a 55-year-old male admitted in Care hospital. He was operated upon by a team of doctors led by Dr Rajshekhar and Dr BK Shashtry.

During peak hours, the distance between these two points, which are 8 km apart is 25 minutes, however, with traffic police diverting traffic, it reached in a record time of 9 minutes.

