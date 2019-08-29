Telangana Raj Bhawan receives golden girl PV Sindhu with standing ovation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Golden Girl PV Sindhu, who is back in the city after her big win at the World Badminton Championship, on Wednesday received a standing ovation from the officers, staff members, other employees of the Raj Bhavan and their family members at an event hosted by the Governor of Telangana, ESL Narasimhan. The Governor wished that the world badminton champion PV Sindhu win the gold medal in the 2020 Olympic games too and bring laurels to the nation.

He termed Sindhu as the ‘Pride of the Nation’ and ‘Pride of Telangana’. He wished that the world gold medalist will again visit the Raj Bhavan after her victory in the 2020 Olympics. Recalling her visit here after she won the silver medal in 2016, he said he wished her success in the 2019 and now again in 2020 Olympics.

The Governor wanted her to visit Raj Bhavan again after her success in the upcoming Olympics. Sindhu’s coach Gopichand said that the blessings given by the Governor during her last visit to Raj Bhavan in 2016 helped her won the gold medal and with the blessings given by the Governor again will certainly help her to emerge victorious in Olympics.

He termed the felicitation as a glorious moment for Sindhu and for him. Minister Srinivasa Goud, Advisors Sri APVN. Sarma and Sri AK Mohanty, Secretary to Governor, Sri Surendra Mohan, Joint Secretary, Sri Vidyasagar Rao and Sri C.N. Raghu Prasad, Dy. Secretary are among those who attended the function.