Hyderabad RTA swings into action day after Vemulawada tragedy

In the process, over 28 cases were booked and 26 buses seized by the officials, as most of them were found faltering on road rules.

Published: 30th August 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a road accident claimed the lives of three children in Vemulawada after their school bus crashed into a median, the RTA officials in Hyderabad district conducted a special drive to catch hold of defaulting bus drivers in the city. 

In the process, over 28 cases were booked and 26 buses seized by the officials, as most of them were found faltering on road rules. This despite the fact that in June, ahead of the new academic session, close to 145 buses were checked and fined for various defaults under the MV Act.

According to officials, majority of them did not have valid permits and were not in a fit condition. In the South zone, 12 cases were booked all of which were for lack of fitness certificates. These certificates are crucial as it deems a bus fit for transport as many a time buses do not have proper footboards, handles, or safety precautions in place to keep the children safe.

The Central zone followed with the second highest cases of seven booked, some of which were for defaulting on paying tax. As per GO MS 35 passed in 2011, all school buses have been given guidelines on how they must operate.

