NTR Gardens to be revamped with new themed features

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The famous picnic-cum-entertainment spot of the twin cities, NTR Gardens is going to be revamped by introducing new concepts and replacing certain old items with new ones. The new proposed attractions such as Digger Land, Toy Train, Bumper Cars and others will be added by December this year.

NTR Gardens which was opened to the public in 2002, did not see any new development though it attracts thousands of visitors from various parts of the country. Many of the existing attractions have worn out over the years. Taking a serious view, the Buddha Purnima Authority (BPA) have decided to revamp the garden.

The BPA officials told Express that the toy train which is outdated will be replaced with a new locomotive engine, and the compartments will be repaired and coloured to give a new look. There have been many complaints from visitors about the poor maintenance of the toy train due to wear and tear. The Machan Tree located near the Telangana State Secretariat will be refurbished and six more rides will be added.

BPA has decided to have Digger Land in place of the existing Revolving Tower. They said that this will be the perfect destination for action, fun and thrill-packed family days out. There will be indoor play areas, sandpits, coin-operated rides and much more. Apart from this, BPA has proposed three container model food kiosks on the Necklace Road. Presently, the kiosks are poorly maintained. Washroom facilities will also be provided.