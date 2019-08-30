Home Cities Hyderabad

Six dogs burnt alive in fire in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri

 Six German Shepherd dogs were killed and six more pedigree dogs were injured in a fire accident in a kennel at Uttam Nagar in Malkajgiri late on Wednesday night.

Published: 30th August 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

German Shepherd (Image used for representational purpose only | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Six German Shepherd dogs were killed and six more pedigree dogs were injured in a fire accident in a kennel at Uttam Nagar in Malkajgiri late on Wednesday night. The police booked a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The timely intervention of the neighbours saved four more dogs without any injuries. The police have arrested the dog rearer Pavan Kumar Yadav, 43 for his alleged negligence. The dogs used to live in a kennel near his residence. Pavan had installed a high-intensity light to create a warm atmosphere for the puppies. He also kept a stock of repellent sprays. 

“Due to the heat of the light, the spray bottles melted and caught fire. The other bottles too exploded with the effect of the fire, killing the animals,” said L Ramesh, SI, Malkajgiri Police Station. 

