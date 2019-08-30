T-Hub launches angel investment initiative for startups in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to boost investment ecosystem for start-ups in the State, the tech incubator T-Hub, in collaboration with the State government, launched a funding platform called T-Angel on Thursday. Under this initiative, 30 start-ups will be shortlisted for mentorship and fundraising. The initiative will be supported by Let’s Venture, a funding platform which has around 6,500 investors.

During the three-month investment acceleration programme, the first phase of a series of funding-focused programmes in Telangana, start-ups in the healthcare, real estate, entertainment, sport, education and finance sector will be shortlisted.

Speaking at the launch event, T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan said: “Telangana, which is behind other States in terms of angel funding, has a lot of potentials to grow rapidly, provided the start-ups here get funds at the right time. Simultaneously, there are many local high worth individuals and international investors, who can contribute to the growth story of start-ups by becoming an angel investor.

However, they do not always find the right startup. The platform T-Angel, in this regard, will bridge the gap between the investors and the startups.” Under the initiative, specific sessions for both investors and startups, boot camps and workshops will be arranged, in order to train the angel investors and startups to make them investment-ready.