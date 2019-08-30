Home Cities Hyderabad

T-Hub launches angel investment initiative for startups in Telangana

However, they do not always find the right startup.

Published: 30th August 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Startups

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With an aim to boost investment ecosystem for start-ups in the State, the tech incubator T-Hub, in collaboration with the State government, launched a funding platform called T-Angel on Thursday. Under this initiative, 30 start-ups will be shortlisted for mentorship and fundraising. The initiative will be supported by Let’s Venture, a funding platform which has around 6,500 investors. 

During the three-month investment acceleration programme, the first phase of a series of funding-focused programmes in Telangana, start-ups in the healthcare, real estate, entertainment, sport, education and finance sector will be shortlisted. 

Speaking at the launch event, T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan said: “Telangana, which is behind other States in terms of angel funding, has a lot of potentials to grow rapidly, provided the start-ups here get funds at the right time. Simultaneously, there are many local high worth individuals and international investors, who can contribute to the growth story of start-ups by becoming an angel investor.

However, they do not always find the right startup. The platform T-Angel, in this regard, will bridge the gap between the investors and the startups.” Under the initiative, specific sessions for both investors and startups, boot camps and workshops will be arranged, in order to train the angel investors and startups to make them investment-ready. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T-Hub T-Angel T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp