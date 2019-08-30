Telangana BJP leaders visit Osmania General Hospital
Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh and former BJP MP Badaru Dattatreya on a visit to OGH, met a labourer Ranganna from Vikarabad protesting in the parking lot.
Published: 30th August 2019 04:19 AM | Last Updated: 30th August 2019 01:58 PM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh and former BJP MP Badaru Dattatreya on a visit to OGH, met a labourer Ranganna from Vikarabad protesting in the parking lot. He came to the hospital over a week back with a burn injury on his feet. He alleged that the hospital administration gave him first aid and asked him to go home.