Encroachers back at Mir Alam Tank

Months after the GHMC officials swooped down on encroachments inside the perimeter of Mir Alam Tank, videos shared by activists show that similar illegal activities are being carried out at the site. 

Published: 31st August 2019

A video grab of rocks dumped at Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Months, after the GHMC officials swooped down on encroachments inside the perimeter of Mir Alam Tank, videos shared by activists, show that similar illegal activities are being carried out at the site. Videos shared by city-based activist Amjed Ullah Khan show lorries dumping huge rocks and soil inside the perimeter of the Mir Alam Tank. Another such video shows that illegal makeshift structures have come upon portions of the lake that are being filled up on a daily basis. The videos and other photos show that the soil is freshly dumped. 

Taking cognisance of the matter, Managing Director of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ashok Reddy said that an enquiry will be initiated and action would be taken. Reddy said that previous week he had inspected the stretch and had closed the entry and arranged for a lock and key, adding that “will again inspect and take action.”

Constructed in the early 19th century by the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad State Mir Alam Mahadur, the reservoir was the primary source of drinking water to Hyderabad before Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar came up. Over the years the size of the lake has been consistently shrinking -- when it was made in 1808 it measured 625 acres and now it covers only 347 acres. In June, a clearing drive was taken up by GHMC, in which 40 structures were removed using heavy machinery. 

