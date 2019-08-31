Home Cities Hyderabad

‘GHMC poisoned dogs and buried a few alive’ 

In a horrific incident, over 100 dogs that were allegedly poisoned were found being transported in a GHMC truck near Nagole on Friday.

File Image of stray dogs for representational purposes. | Express Photo Services

Image of stray dogs for representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrific incident, over 100 dogs that were allegedly poisoned were found being transported in a GHMC truck near Nagole on Friday. The bodies of the poisoned dogs were rotting in the truck, which shockingly also had some dogs who appeared to be alive and struggling to breathe beneath the carcasses. 

According to eye-witnesses, the dogs were eventually taken to a dumping ground in Auto Nagar and buried in the pit. Exposing the corporation’s inhumane side, the GHMC staff allegedly tried to bury even the dogs that were still alive, despite activists requesting them not to. A few dead cattle were also seen being dumped there.

The incident was caught on camera by Vikram Chandak, member of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals, who reached the spot after receiving complaints from locals.“I had received many complaints that the GHMC was lifting neighbourhood dogs on the pretext of performing Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries, but instead were killing them and dumping them. This was done in GHMC’S cattle pond where ABC is done routinely,” he alleged.

GHMC chief vet denies allegations
Meanwhile, GHMC Chief Veterinarian Venkateshwara Reddy denied the allegations and claimed that the dogs died due to seasonal diseases. He added that the GHMC was setting up a new veterinary clinic which can treat up to 300 dogs

