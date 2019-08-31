GHMC’s ponds for idol immersion even more polluted?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC’s immersion ponds, constructed specially for Ganesh immersion to prevent water pollution of tanks, are yet to find much acceptance among local communities. The reason? Several of these ponds are so ill-maintained, contaminated and filled with drainage water, that many colonies have decided to boycott them and instead depend on water tankers for idol immersion. In fact, the leftover scraps from the previous season still lie abandoned in these ponds, further creating a mess.

For instance, one of the largest immersion ponds in the city near Neknampur lake is still carrying the scraps that remain uncleared from last year. According to locals, when the GHMC filled the pond with water from the lake this year, the debris just ended up getting mixed with the water. “The Neknampur lake is highly polluted and filled with toxins.

On top of that, they have now pumped this water into the immersion pond and mixed it with the debris there,” alleged Manoj Kumar, a resident. In addition, the lake from which the water was pumped had little to no freshwater inlet this year. The citizens opine that stepping into this water, which carries highly-polluted sewage, could end up damaging their health. Meanwhile, in other immersion ponds, it is impossible for devotees to step in physically as large grill gates have been set up all around the periphery. The idols could only be immersed using cranes.

“The residents of Alkapoor township, EVV colony and Floatilla apartments have decided to boycott the use of these ponds. We have decided to instead call water tankers to immerse them,” stated Sunil Chakravarthy, another resident. Despite repeated attempts, GHMC officials concerned were unavailable for a response.