Heavy rain brings Hitec City to its knees

Heavy rain on Friday evening once again brought the West Zone of the city to its knees, with several key areas experiencing heavy waterlogging.

Published: 31st August 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

A couple of kids seen playing in water puddles after a heavy spell of rain in the city on Friday (Photo| EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rain on Friday evening once again brought the West Zone of the city to its knees, with several key areas experiencing heavy waterlogging. The short but high-intensity spell proved much higher than what the drainage network could take in areas like DLF, Gachibowli X roads, Lingampally railway station.  Some areas witnessed ankle-length to even knee-length waterlogging and IT employees travelling back home from the office got stuck for hours together as traffic came to a standstill with all roads in Gachibowli and Hitec city, which are already in bad condition suffered due to waterlogging.

Several people took to twitter asking for better traffic management, including Tollywood actors who were stuck in the traffic that lasted up to 9 pm. The Cyberabad Traffic police diverted traffic towards Nallagandla and Wipro circle.

More rain in the next 4 days
After a long dry period, Hyderabad and several other parts of the state experienced heavy rains on Friday.  Hyderabad city experienced rains from the wee hours of Friday till 8.30 am with Kukatpally recording highest rainfall of 60. 5mm. After a brief lull, heavy downpour lashed the city again in the afternoon and Hayathnagar registered the highest rainfall of 58.8mm by night. 

Across the state, almost all the districts received light to moderate rains on Friday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial and others.

Four cars damaged in wall collapse
Four cars were damaged badly when the boundary wall of an apartment collapsed on top of them at Kukatpally Housing Board colony here in the wee hours of Friday.  However, there were no casualties. Police said due to the heavy downpour in the early hours, the wall which reportedly had absorbed the rainwater, suddenly collapsed on the cars which were parked beside it. About a week ago, a boundary wall of  80-year-old MJ Market Girls Primary School also collapsed due to rains

  • Balakrishna
    Rainwater harvesting got zero priority all these years and decades by the successive governments causing horrible shameful floods across Hyderabad
    1 day ago reply
