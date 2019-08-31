Home Cities Hyderabad

Human of Hyderabad, a God for dogs

It’s not everyday you discover a hero among us looking ordinary but saving lives. This is the story of one such saviour of strays in Cherlapally 

Published: 31st August 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s noon. The stray canines and felines in Rail Vihar, Cherlapally are hopefully waiting for the angel that arrives everyday to feed them their daily, healthy meal. Wearing a simple saree, looking just like anyone of us, 55 year old Maisamma makes her way to the entrance gate of the colony with her bags of rice and chicken not only feed the strays but also cook it lovingly all by herself right there for them. Rain or shine, everyday at noon there she is, feeding the strays diligently. 

Rail Vihar a wonted yet scarcely populated colony in EC Nagar Cherlapally, has barely anyone to notice the efforts she puts in every single day. But that isn’t on Maisamma’s mind as she says in all innocence, “I just felt bad for the animals.”  Living with her two sons, a daughter-in-law and a granddaughter, Maisamma as the elder of the house could live a relaxed life with everything within reach. However, something she noticed a few months ago tugged at her heartstrings.

pics: sathya keerthi

“There wasn’t anyone to feed them. I saw dogs and cats dying on the street,” says Maisamma who’s always had a love for animals. “I felt bad for them. I took time to feed one or two in the beginning. But there are over 20 dogs and cats here. No living being ever should have to fight each other for food. I decided that it isn’t too much to do to cook for them everyday.” says the homemaker. 

Anjaneyulu her elder son says, “We used to have two dogs in our house as kids. She was always loving towards them. She has immense empathy for the animals in our colony and once she started feeding them it became a daily routine. It is a part of her life now.” Anjaneyulu, his younger brother and his wife too are sympathetic and supportive of her cause and help her out when she needs although she is someone who loves to do it all by herself.

One would imagine that a regular family living on a monthly wage from the two sons would find it ridiculous to spend hard-earned money to feed stray dogs everyday but this family isn’t like that. “We all know how much it means to her and it means just as much to us. And because we have had pets as children we have a connection with the animals and if she is helping them out in her means then we have no problem with it,” says a supportive Anjaneyulu.    

Maisamma picks up a bag of rice and chicken every day which costs her about a `100 – `150 everyday and cooks them on an open fire in the bushes where she made herself a makeshift kitchen. she divides them into portions for each corner of the colony. For the cats she puts together a mix of rice and milk she gets in the same budget. She fills up bowls in the corners with water for the animals which delightedly leap on her as they see her approaching. “It just costs some `3,000 every month.

It isn’t much,” says Maisamma who is a woman of few words. With no greed for praise or recognition, the grandmom goes about her business everyday without thinking of it as a noble deed. This is her daily routine and nothing else for her. “I have cooked everyday of my life. It isn’t much work to make some rice and chicken for these strays. It’s an hour’s work and I love doing it. It is very fulfilling,” she says nonchalantly. As the adage goes, “The true test of a person’s character is what he does when no one is watching.” No matter who interrupted her or chatted her up like we did, she went about her business as she did everyday. That’s a good samaritan if we have ever heard of one.  

What it takes
 Maisamma is a 55 year-old homemaker
 She cooks for and feed 25 strays every day at noon
It costs her `3,000 on an average each month


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rail Vihar Cherlapally EC Nagar Cherlapally
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mahila Congress members protesting outside the BJP office in Malleswaram on Saturday | Express
Karnataka Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of deputy CM Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp