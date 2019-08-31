Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man hangs self after fearing arrest by police for allegedly duping woman via Tiktok

The deceased, identified as B Sai, is a Zomato food delivery agent and resident of Netajinagar in SR Nagar police limits. 

HYDERABAD: Fearing arrest by police over allegations of cheating a young woman in Andhra Pradesh, a 24-year-old in Hyderabad ended his life at his residence at Erragadda in SR Nagar police station limits on Saturday. 

He had allegedly pledged gold ornaments of a woman from Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh. He had come in contact with her on tik-tok app and over a period of time, they reportedly came to trust each other and that he is said to have promised to marry her.

According to police, the deceased and the girl became friends on tik-tok. 

"Sai obtained her mobile number and that developed into a relationship. Recently, Sai had taken some gold ornaments from the girl under the pretext of marrying her. He spent the money on his lavish life and was unable to get the gold back," police said. 

"As she pressurised him to return the gold, Sai had blocked her number and started avoiding her. When she called him from another number, he refused to speak," police said. 

She informed the matter to her parents explaining about her friendship with Sai. The girl's father approached the Kurnool police and lodged a complaint stating that Sai duped his daughter. 

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and allegedly summoned Sai as part of the inquiry. Worried over the developments, Sai took the extreme step of hanging self at his residence at Netajinagar.

Police visited his resident on being informed by locals. Police shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem examination. A case of suspicious death case was registered.

