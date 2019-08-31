Implementation of Motor Vehicles Act likely to get delayed in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the implementation of the much-hyped Motor Vehicles (MV) Act 2019 be delayed? With the State government receiving the gazette notification from the Centre only on Thursday, there seems to be a sliver of doubt regarding whether the new MV Act will come to force from September 1 or not. According to officials from the Road Transport Authority (RTA), the State government will now have to pass a Government Order (GO) that overwrites the previous MV rules and issue a new GO that mentions the new provisions.

Until this task is completed, the Act may not be used by traffic police officials to catch hold of defaulters, even though it has been already passed countrywide.“The Act has come into force, as it was passed by the Central government. However, the State government has to either issue a notification amending the earlier one or at least withdraw the older one, before the Act comes to force in the State,” said C Ramesh, Joint Transport Commissioner. Meanwhile, the senior officials from RTA plan to meet on Saturday, on August 31, to discuss the plan regarding the government order.