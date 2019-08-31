IT firm owner murdered in Cyberabad, business partner suspected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man who owns an IT firm in the city was found murdered at KPHB of Cyberabad commissionerate in the city on Friday. The body of the victim, identified as Satish Babu Myla, was found in a pool of blood in a flat belonging to his business partner Hemanth, said police. KPHB Inspector S Laxmi Narayana said that the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Special teams have already been deputed to nab the suspects, he said.

Satish Babu, who hailed from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh and was residing in Moosapet, had reportedly floated a firm called IT Slate Consulting Pvt Ltd in 2018, with his friend Hemanth. They soon started to face financial issues. This led to differences between the two.