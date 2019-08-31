Nizam College students allege hostel warden abused them

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in front of the Nizam College hostel on Friday as boarders staged a protest against the warden who, they claimed, verbally abused a group of students. A day ago, four non-boarders were detained and handed over to the police for illegally residing in the college hostels. Saifabad police later booked them for trespassing, creating nuisance and smoking in public.

Students said that, at the time, the warden in question was on his inspection rounds and had confiscated a student’s phone. “The student whose cell phone was confiscated, along with a few others, went to collect his phone on Friday. Instead of handing the phone over to him, the warden abused the students, even though they were not involved in the trespassing issue,” said Narender, a student. The students demanded that the warden be sacked.