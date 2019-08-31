Protests at Osmania University over fellowships

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the second consecutive day, protests erupted in Osmania University over pending national fellowships. In addition to the need for regular notification for the National Fellowship for Scheduled Castes, students demanded an increase in the OBC fellowship to 10,000 per year. In last three years, of the 1,000 OBC fellowships, the varsity had received only seven and the other Telangana varsities got just 22 fellowships.