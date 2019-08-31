Protests at Osmania University over fellowships

HYDERABAD: For the second consecutive day, protests erupted in Osmania University over pending national fellowships. In addition to the need for regular notification for the National Fellowship for Scheduled Castes, students demanded an increase in the OBC fellowship to 10,000 per year. In last three years, of the 1,000 OBC fellowships, the varsity had received only seven and the other Telangana varsities got just 22 fellowships.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Have asked four Opposition MLAs who wanted to join BJP to wait: Union minister
Illegal mining and encroachment of riverbeds leads to massive flooding in Punjab
Those left out of final Assam NRC must get exclusion order copy soon: NGO
Neymar to stay at PSG: Reports
Country's first regional happiness index for Madhya Pradesh by FY20?