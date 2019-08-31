Rejection of Telangana government’s proposal for road-widening plan saves 12000 trees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Regional Empowered Committee (REC) of Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) did not clear the Telangana government’s proposal to clear 8.5 Hectares (around 21 acres) of forest land to widen the existing road between Khammampally and Bhupalpally, from single lane to double lane. If the proposal was cleared, it would have resulted in the chopping down of 12,847 trees in the Tadicherla reserved forest through which the road is passing.

The proposal came up for hearing during the REC meeting held on August 21 in Chennai.

As per minutes of the meeting, the proposed stretch of road was found to be deviating from the existing road at many points. Moreover, when the REC members asked for the diversity of flora and fauna in the forest, they were informed of the presence of a good population of animals like nilgai, leopard, sloth bear, etc. and protected trees like teak.

It was also observed that the compensatory afforestation area, pitched in lieu of the forest land lost to the road widening, was allocated as part of a 69Ha piece of land, reserved for providing compensatory afforestation land to five forest clearance projects. The REC members also observed that despite the State’s forest department suggesting the clearing of 6.35Ha of the forest to decrease the damage to forests, the State government recommended diversion of 8.5Ha.

The REC finally recommended the State government to look for an alternative stretch of land for construction of the two-lane road between the two places, saying that the road-widening proposed by State government bifurcates the Tadicherla reserved forest.

