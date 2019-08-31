Singareni Collieries Company Limited moves Supreme Court against NGT order
HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) approached the Supreme Court on Friday against the prohibition orders on blasting at its opencast mines in Bhupalpally, issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
In the court, the SCCL argued that the report prepared by the pollution board was in its favour and that the order should be stayed. However, the respondent argued that the SCCL’s blasting activities were causing a lot of pollution and inconvenience to villages nearby. The Ministry of Environment and Forests asked for two days to file its response. The next hearing has been fixed for September 5.