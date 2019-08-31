Two urban forest parks come up on city suburbs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two new urban forest parks have come up in the city’s suburbs, Dammaiguda and Medipally, which were inaugurated on Friday by Environment and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

While the urban forest park in Dammaiguda, named as Arogya Vanam, is spread over a massive 298 Hectares, the one at Medipally near Uppal, named as Jatayu park, is spread over 93 Hectares.

Both the urban forest parks come under the Medchal district, taking the number of such parks in the district to seven. The five urban forest parks opened in the district earlier, at Kandlakoya, Dulapally, Medipally, Narepally and Shameerpet, have been visited by 5.27 lakh people so far, and have generated a whopping Rs 1.09 crore already.

The area under Arogya vanam, developed at a cost of Rs 74.42 lakh, was used earlier as a burial ground. Around 1.12 lakh saplings were planted in the park, and it is also home to 43 translocated trees. The park has an artificial waterfall, apart from facilities like a gazebo, entry plaza, parking areas, gateway, washrooms, etc. Meanwhile, the Jatayu park has been developed at a cost of Rs 30.2 lakh. It has a teak-bearing forest and visitor facilities.