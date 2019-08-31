Unable to pay for Ganesh laddu, man hangs self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Feeling humiliated over his inability to pay the auction money for Ganesh Laddu from last year, a 22-year-old TV mechanic allegedly hanged himself at his friend’s room in Meerpet on Thursday night, police said. The deceased identified as K Raja Ram Mohan Reddy, a resident of BN Reddy Nagar, had participated in the Ganesh laddu auction last year and got the laddu for Rs 55,000.

As per committee rules, the person who wins the auction has to pay up before the next Ganesh festival. The committee was pressurising him to pay the auction amount. Meanwhile, Reddy also owed Rs 55,000 to his friend Raju, from whom he rented a car but did not the pay rent. He was under pressure from this as well.