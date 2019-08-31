Home Cities Hyderabad

Where to get clay ganeshas this week in Hyderabad

The state government has made arrangements to supply free clay Ganeshas at over 10 places in the city

Published: 31st August 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

clay Ganesha idols (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Before you plan to check out the commercial Ganeshas for the festival, let us tell you that the state has made arrangements to supply free clay Ganeshas in nearly 10 places in the city. Do call and find out about the stock as the distribution has already started.

K Shravan Kumar, a distribution in charge near Madhapur said that clay Ganeshas will also be available today from 10 am onwards at Peddamma Gudi at Jubilee Hills and near Durgam Cheruvu park. “Currently, we are also distributing it to schools and colleges and we may have another distribution in these places if we have the stock.” 

Citizens can collect the idols at KBR Park main gate, Kalakriti Art Gallery, Greenlands, Press Club of Hyderabad, Gachibowli toll booth, NTR Gardens, Safilguda lake park, Peddamma temple, Shilparamam, Madhapur and Uppal, Mythrivanam, Necklace Road rotary, Lumbini Park, HMDA office and other places. The contact person at Mythrivanam is G Sandhya (7331149472), Sr Ramesh babu (7331149461) at Necklace Road, Swapna (7331149471) at Priyadarshini Park at Saroornagar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
commercial Ganeshas Peddamma Gudi Jubilee Hills Durgam Cheruvu park KBR Park
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mahila Congress members protesting outside the BJP office in Malleswaram on Saturday | Express
Karnataka Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of deputy CM Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp