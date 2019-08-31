Where to get clay ganeshas this week in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Before you plan to check out the commercial Ganeshas for the festival, let us tell you that the state has made arrangements to supply free clay Ganeshas in nearly 10 places in the city. Do call and find out about the stock as the distribution has already started.

K Shravan Kumar, a distribution in charge near Madhapur said that clay Ganeshas will also be available today from 10 am onwards at Peddamma Gudi at Jubilee Hills and near Durgam Cheruvu park. “Currently, we are also distributing it to schools and colleges and we may have another distribution in these places if we have the stock.”

Citizens can collect the idols at KBR Park main gate, Kalakriti Art Gallery, Greenlands, Press Club of Hyderabad, Gachibowli toll booth, NTR Gardens, Safilguda lake park, Peddamma temple, Shilparamam, Madhapur and Uppal, Mythrivanam, Necklace Road rotary, Lumbini Park, HMDA office and other places. The contact person at Mythrivanam is G Sandhya (7331149472), Sr Ramesh babu (7331149461) at Necklace Road, Swapna (7331149471) at Priyadarshini Park at Saroornagar.