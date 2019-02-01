Hyderabad gets first all-women police station that lodges FIR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women in Cyberabad will now have a dedicated police station that takes complaints and issues FIR as the Cyberabad police commissionerate inaugurated the Women’s-only police station in Madhapur. This will be the first time that a women police station in Cyberabad jurisdiction will be registering FIRs like any other police station.Stating that the main focus of the police station would be to record cases of matrimonial dispute, Cyberabad Commissioner of police, VC Sajjanar noted, “The matrimonial cases registered in Madhapur division will be investigated by this police station.”