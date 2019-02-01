Hyderabad youth ‘declared dead’ in accident by hospital later found alive!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strange incident, a case of an accident leading to the person’s death being registered by police had to be altered the very next day as the victim was found alive. This was following alleged negligence on part of doctors who declared the accident victim dead, but later found that he was not.

17-year old Bhanu and his friend Rajesh were on their way to home on Wednesday when their bike was hit by an unknown vehicle. Bhanu, who was the pillion, received a severe head injury and Rajesh sustained minor injuries.

As Bhanu’s condition was critical, he was shifted to Gandhi hospital for treatment and on Wednesday afternoon the hospital staff informed his family that the boy was dead.

“We did not know what treatment they gave. From the time we brought our child to the hospital, they were not clear on what happened and what was going on with the treatment. Every doctor who saw him told us different versions,” Bhanu’s parents said.

Following the ‘death’, the family informed the relatives and made posters arrangements for his funeral. But on Thursday, they were left dumbfounded when the same hospital staff told them that the boy was alive and under treatment.