Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds fire: ‘No objection’ to lack of safety

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Numaish, the largest exhibition in the country organised by the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), has reportedly been functioning without a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). The massive fire accident that burnt down 303 stalls was decades in the making as the exhibition was never required to obtain any provision for fire safety till date.

The State Disaster Response and Fire Services (TSDRFS) department, the apex body which issues fire NOC to buildings above 15 m and several other establishments, is not privy to the process of issuing an NOC to the exhibition. According to the department officials, it is the police who oversee the matter.

“There is no provision to issue an NOC to an exhibition society. They do not apply for certification with us. It is the police who issue permissions for conduction of such events and it is not a prerequisite to have a fire NOC in the process,” said Gopi Krishna, director general of TSDRFS.

In fact, as per the agreement signed between the stall owners and exhibition society, in case of a fire, the former would be left to tackle it on their own. “The stall owners are supposed to have their own security and fire fighting arrangement. There is a clause relating to the same in a document they sign before setting up a stall,” said a member of the managing committee of AIIE.

Aerial view of the shops gutted by the fire (top); A woman trader from Gujarat showing the charred rupee notes from her shop (right); government officials gathering names/contact of victims on Thursday (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

On Wednesday, there were at least ten LPG gas cylinders that blew up at the exhibition grounds, said fire safety department officials. As per fire safety standards, hazardous equipments and materials were not supposed to be kept on the exhibition premises; some even had cooking sets to prepare food inside the stalls.

The fire spread also due to the polythene sheets used over the roofs of the make-shift stalls by the owners, owing to the recent downpour. “If a proper inspection had been carried out, then these kinds of hazardous materials would not have been placed near the stalls,” said a senior fire safety department official. During the fire fighting operation on Wednesday, some vehicles took a longer time to reach the spot.

Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali after a meeting with fire safety officials, police, and society officials said: “we cannot give a total refund of the damage occurred. But we will ensure that they will have enough business to overcome losses.

Akbar wants organisers’ accounts to be frozen

AIMIM floor leader in the State Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi demanded that the accounts of the organisers of Numaish be frozen and said that he would take up the issue in the Assembly. Akbaruddin, who is currently in London, said that immediate action against All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES), who collected huge amount of fees from traders and yet failed to safeguard them, was the need of the hour. He alleged the society was misappropriating funds.

HMRL comes to the rescue of visitors

The Gandhi Bhavan Metro Station on Nampally Road turned into a refuge for nearly 25,000 people during the fire mishap at Nampally’s Numaish. The metro Station not only opened in time it also allowed free travel to facilitate easy evacuation. The move helped avoid a major stampede. The station itself sheltered students of Vanita Maha Vidyalaya and Kamala Nehru Polytechnic till midnight.

City cops collect samples from fire mishap scene

A day after the mishap at exhibition grounds, city police have collected samples from the accident site by conducting a parallel investigation. ACP, Law and Order, D S Chouhan, and other investigating teams including clues team visited the place and collected samples from the place where the mishap took place. “We will send the samples to forensic labs for verification to help find the cause of mishap. Based on FSL report, the police will take necessary action,” police officials said. The police also recorded statements of shop owners and collected information about causes of the fire mishap.

Exhibition to be extended till end of Feb

The AIIE has decided to close Numaish on Thursday and Friday and partake in rebuilding the stalls that were charred to ashes. Considering thetime it would take to do this, the organisers have has decided to extend the exhibition till the end of February.

‘Fled certain death’

“I started to run on my first instinct which proved to be life saving as gas cylinders in the stall behind me have burst a few minutes after I ran from the place. Else I could have been a dead person,” said Mukthar Ahmed, whose dry fruits shops worth around `25 lakhs was completely gutted. Another person Shyam said that fire which started a few feet away from them, spread to their stall within ten-minutes. “It did not take too long for the fire to spread,” he exclaimed.