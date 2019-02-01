Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Paedophile gets 10 years jail for sexually abusing two children

The 19-year-old had been convicted for the heinous crime of raping a 13-year-old girl and abusing a 5-year-old boy at different places on consecutive days in Kanchanbagh police station limits.

Published: 01st February 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the importance of reporting child sexual abuse and seeing that convictions are achieved, a 19-year-old serial sexual predator was convicted and jailed by the Child Friendly Court on Thursday for 10 years and 7 years in two separate case.

The 19-year-old had been convicted for the heinous crime of raping a 13-year-old girl and abusing a 5-year-old boy at different places on consecutive days in Kanchanbagh police station limits.

Mohammed Amer alias Akbar had been on the prowl for victims on the consecutive days of August 23 and 24 in 2016. On August 23 evening, when the 13-year-old girl was on her way to buy paan for her father, the convict and his two friends took her away. While Amer raped her, his two friends kept a vigil.  

The next day, he went onto abuse a 5-year-old boy who was leaving the madrasa after offering prayers with his uncle. When the boy came out, Amer quickly dragged the boy to  a nearby bush by offering a chocolate and subjected the child to penetrative assault. He was found over 2 hours later with internal injuries and bleeding.

As the accused was not known to both the children, and though FIRs had been filed in both cases, Kanchanbagh police could trace the accused only two later on August  27.

The convict during the course of the trial maintained that he was being falsely charged and had been unwell since 2012. However the evidences were strong enough to prove the guilt. The trial details of the case shows the biggest hurdle of child sexual abuses cases  is that children being in deep fear fail to identify the accused. Though the boy had been counselled, he was scared to identify the accused and claimed the said person had not abused him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
child sexual abuse Paedophile Minor rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp