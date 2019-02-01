Hyderabad: Paedophile gets 10 years jail for sexually abusing two children

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the importance of reporting child sexual abuse and seeing that convictions are achieved, a 19-year-old serial sexual predator was convicted and jailed by the Child Friendly Court on Thursday for 10 years and 7 years in two separate case.

The 19-year-old had been convicted for the heinous crime of raping a 13-year-old girl and abusing a 5-year-old boy at different places on consecutive days in Kanchanbagh police station limits.

Mohammed Amer alias Akbar had been on the prowl for victims on the consecutive days of August 23 and 24 in 2016. On August 23 evening, when the 13-year-old girl was on her way to buy paan for her father, the convict and his two friends took her away. While Amer raped her, his two friends kept a vigil.

The next day, he went onto abuse a 5-year-old boy who was leaving the madrasa after offering prayers with his uncle. When the boy came out, Amer quickly dragged the boy to a nearby bush by offering a chocolate and subjected the child to penetrative assault. He was found over 2 hours later with internal injuries and bleeding.

As the accused was not known to both the children, and though FIRs had been filed in both cases, Kanchanbagh police could trace the accused only two later on August 27.

The convict during the course of the trial maintained that he was being falsely charged and had been unwell since 2012. However the evidences were strong enough to prove the guilt. The trial details of the case shows the biggest hurdle of child sexual abuses cases is that children being in deep fear fail to identify the accused. Though the boy had been counselled, he was scared to identify the accused and claimed the said person had not abused him.