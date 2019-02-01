Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurates national aquaculture expo in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-day AquaEx India-2019 expo on aquaculture was inaugurated by MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Thursday. The expo is being organised by Society for Indian Fisheries and Aquaculture (SIFA) in association with department of fisheries. The expo saw enthusiastic participation by many companies involved in the business of aquaculture. Many representatives of fishermen cooperative societies from different districts were also brought to the conclave by the fisheries department.

V Ramachandra Raju, president, SIFA said, “Though the Indian fisheries and aquaculture is growing steadily over the years, industry needs support in terms of new technologies. Through this platform we hope to address and to a large extent help solve these issues”.