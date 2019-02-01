Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds fire: Victims jittery as neither insurance nor compensation seems feasible

Neither the shops nor the organising society itself is under an insurance policy.

Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds

The officials termed the fire accident serious in nature (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While condolences have been pouring in from all directions for the traders who incurred huge losses of property in the Numaish fire mishap, there seems to be little hope of actual relief to the victims. In spite of being a bolt from the blue, the damages left in the aftermath of the massive fire may not be liable for insurance. Reason? Because there isn’t one.

Neither the shops nor the organising society itself is under an insurance policy. President of AIIE, Etela Rajender has himself categorically clarified that ‘neither the traders nor the society have an insurance’. This points to the vulnerability that traders kept themselves exposed to, in all these years.

Even the National Disaster Management Authority’s Calamity Relief Funds require fire accidents related to industrial and commercial installations  to be covered under insurance scheme. Moreover, a 2017 circular of State’s Disaster Management department makes it very clear that fires caused due to short circuit do not come under the purview of natural calamities and cannot be concerned under CRF norms.
On Thursday, 15 teams of revenue officials from Hyderabad collectorate conducted a damage assessment and submitted a preliminary report to Hyderabad Joint Collector, G Ravi.  Damages  incurred at due to gutting of stalls are to the tune of `2 crore while loss due to soiled goods are over `10 crores.

However, there are requests pouring for compensation to be paid to the victims of fire accident. Losses suffered by traders from Jammu and Kashmir was such that it prompted former Cm Omar Abdullah to tweet TRS working president KT Rama Rao to aid them.

‘May not return next year’

Apart from the loss at hand, merchants hailing from Gujarat, Kashmir, Rajasthan among others are burdened with heavy loans which they bore to afford the products hoping to reap profits at Numaish. Since they did not take insurance for the stall, they wailed imagining the crisis they were headed towards. Those from Kashmir and Gujarat said that they are neck deep into debts because of the accident. They said it is unlikely to put a stall again at Numaish next year. “Exhibition Society collects hefty amount to provide us space, electricity. There are rules for smallest of issues but not for fire safety,” decried a Kashmiri trader who hesitated from giving his name, “We might not return next year to set up business here.”

