Cases registered against ex-SBI manager, two others

It was learnt that the accused officer had a rake off from the loan amount.

Published: 02nd February 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI). (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The CBI on Friday registered criminal cases against three persons including former manager of State Bank of India (SBI) Kantatmakur branch of Warangal for irregularities in sanctioning loan to a tune of Rs 2.15 crore to private persons by accepting fake and fabricated documents of non-existing assets as collateral security.  

The accused are -- Amarneni Naren Choudhary, the then manager of SBI, Kantatmakur branch and now working in ADB branch in Parkal, Madishetty Rajesh Kumar, and Donthala Srinivas, both private individuals.  “The accused officer and others created fake documents for collateral security and raised a loan of Rs 2.15 crore,” the CBI officials said. Naren Choudhary sanctioned the loan on Sept 8, 2017 by flouting the rules.  

It was learnt that the accused officer had a rake off from the loan amount. Based on a complaint, the CBI officials registered cases of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine and criminal misconduct.

