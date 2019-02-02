Deer back home in the wild after brutal dog attack at University of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A four-month-old fawn, which had been bitten and mauled by hunting dogs at the University of Hyderabad, was successfully treated and released back into the forest in the university. The attack had taken place over 10 days ago on January 20 after unidentified hunters let loose their dogs on the deer.

“The attack had left a severe wound on the abdomen, back and thighs of the deer. It had been chased by the dogs after which it entered the NRS hostel for shelter where it was spotted by the students,” noted Dr Ravi Jillapalli of Wild Lens, a wildlife protection student body.

After the attack, the female deer was shifted by the Chief Security Officer and students to the Nehru Zoo Hospital for treatment. She recovered from the wounds over a period of 10 days.Post surgery, she was released into the same woods where she had been found by students and officials. It is important to note that antelopes are prone to dying of shock. In some of the previous attacks, the death of the injured animal occurred due to shock rather than the wound.

Two found with deer horns, detained

With repeating incidents of endangered wild animals falling prey to poaching across the State, Vikarabad police conducted a search operation along with forest department at Rasnam forest. Two persons were detained for possessing seven horns, suspected to be of spotted deers, two country made single bore manually loaded firearms, axes, iron and nylon nets for catching animals.