Energy-efficient kitchen solutions

By MV Srikanth
HYDERABAD: With technology pouring into the Indian restaurant kitchens at a much faster pace than ever before, it is not only inevitable to have yourself and your business updated with the latest technology trends, but to also have all the necessary knowledge on the products you use to make them more sustainable.

Today, mega kitchens are adapting to newer technologies to save time and resources. German brand Rational manufactures automated cooking equipments that simplify the chefs’ work in kitchens. The company’s customer support wing, Selfcooking Centre, conducted a live cooking session for enthusiasts at National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Gachibowli on Wednesday.

With nearly 70 percent market share in India, Rational partners with hotels such as Novotel, Hyatt, etc. and other large kitchens like Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The Academy Rational trains chefs in efficient usage of their products and demonstrates how authentic dishes can be prepared using their products. Also, the chef explained how their products are designed with an aim to keep the colour and the nutrients of the veggies intact while boiling.

“The technology used in the cooking systems helps kitchens reduce up to 30 percent space and saves up to 28 percent energy consumption,” said Srinivasan Rangarajalu, Regional Business Development Manager.

