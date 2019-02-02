Home Cities Hyderabad

Hair it comes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The market is full of hair care products, but to amplify their results, it is first essential to make dietary changes to include vitamins and minerals that promote hair growth and reduce hair fall significantly, suggest experts. Arvind Poswal, Hair Expert and Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dr. A’s Clinic, and Karan Gupta, Director and Men’s Grooming Expert, Qraa Men, have given out some tips on foods that can boost hair health:

Eggs
The hair strands are built up of protein, so it is essential that to always consume enough amount of proteins to ensure augmented regeneration of hair. Eggs are the richest source of protein and are packed with high amounts of Biotin. The goodness instilled in eggs prevents hair loss thereby promoting the hair growth.

Carrots
This season of winter calls for us to consume ample amounts of carrots. The carrots help the scalp in producing the natural sebum oil which as this oil keeps the roots healthy. Not only this, carrots are enriched with Vitamin A which avert dullness of the hair strands and dryness of the scalp. This is how thinning of hair is prominently reduced as a moisturised and nourished scalp assures stronger and healthier hair.

Walnuts
They are a powerhouse of Omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin E which prevent our hair from the excruciating and harsh effects of the sun. Try and include nuts into your diet to assure that your hair is being protected with ample amounts of Biotin for hair growth and copper minerals for natural hair colour.

Greek yogurt
The Greek yogurt is charged with Vitamin B5 which helps with proper flow of blood to the scalp while promoting the hair growth. Start your day with some greek yogurt and even a spoonful can help in boosting the elasticity of hair.

Citrus fruits
It is important that you accommodate citrus fruits in your diet they help in bidding goodbye to split ends and roughness with the presence of abundant Vitamin C.  The citrus fruits also boost the production of collagen which reinforces and braces the capillaries that supply blood to the hair follicles. Citrus fruits include oranges, kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, guava and tangerines that must be included for a balanced diet.

Green leafy vegetables
The greens are full of iron as its deficiency is the main reason for hair loss and anaemia. The deficiency of iron in the body incapacitates the oxygen and nutrients from being transported to the hair follicles which eventually refrains the hair roots to grow properly. Green vegetables also add a shine to your hair.

