HMDA to rectify STPs on Hussain Sagar

HYDERABAD: Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar inspected the 20 MLD Sewerage Treatment Plant at Khairatabad on Friday. The Principal Secretary found the tertiary treatment unit is not working and SCADA monitoring system is not being used due to maintenance issues.

He instructed HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy to call for tenders for operation and maintenance of three STPs. He directed the Chief Engineer to form a panel to examine the tender documents to ensure the standards are complied with in designing the facilities to improve the water quality of Hussain Sagar lake.