HMDA to rectify STPs on Hussain Sagar

Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar inspected the 20 MLD Sewerage Treatment Plant at Khairatabad on Friday. 

Published: 02nd February 2019 09:14 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar inspected the 20 MLD Sewerage Treatment Plant at Khairatabad on Friday. The  Principal Secretary found the tertiary treatment unit is not working and SCADA monitoring system is not being used due to maintenance issues.

He instructed HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy to call for tenders for operation and maintenance of three STPs. He directed the Chief Engineer to form a panel to examine the tender documents to ensure the standards are complied with in designing the facilities to improve the water quality of Hussain Sagar lake.

Arvind Kumar SCADA

