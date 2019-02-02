‘I am just the echo of your silence’

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

Padma Shri is an award not a title. I always was, am and will be Seetarama Sastry,” asserts the literary doyen as he takes the stage after being felicitated by the Film Critics Association celebrating his receiving the honour. Before speaking to the press at the informal conference, the lyricist clarified that there was on question which really irks him. “Please don’t ask me ‘How I felt’ on receiving the award,” he quips adding, “How will anyone feel? I was surprised and of course happy to receive the love of the people who sent in my nomination. That is bigger than any title.”

Sirivennela Seetarama Sastry believes that every song he writes is an award in itself. Sirivennela, the first movie he wrote songs for, turned into his pseudo identity as a prefix to his own name. “My pen name was Bharani back then, we contemplated using that for the album as well. But there was another Bharani (Tanikella Bharani) in the industry already. K Viswanath suggested I use my own name along with the movie’s name. I am forever indebted to him for introducing this industry to me,” says Sastry.

Hearsay is that Sastry is someone who writes during the silent hours of the night. Sastry agrees as he says, “Once there is an idea in the mind, there is a certain restlessness and angst that you need to release through your words. And night is when there are lesser distractions, and the focus is stronger.” Sastry has a strict rule about how he writes lyrics for cinema. “I insist on not writing for a specific situation or a person. I celebrate universality. Anything that the song is saying must adhere to the character and the situation in the film but also apply to anyone who listens to it. Even when I write any hero’s introduction song, it’s not only celebrating him but also the philosophy that anyone can apply,” elucidates the writer. He adds as an afterthought, “What is a song? When words can’t express the depth of what one is feeling, you use your imagination and present it in a song. Words that mean one thing, and when put together with another can mean a completely different abstract emotion. What I write is merely a reflection of what a person is feeling. I am just the echo of your silence.”

The ongoing debate amongst the cinema music industry is whether lyrics are written to a locked tune or vice versa. Sastry chuckles before answering, “I am a person who hasn’t learnt the metrical poetry in Telugu. Naku chandassu radu. I write lyrics on a rhythm, so writing lyric to the tune is how it should be done. However, I would appreciate it if the music director has me around before locking a tune so that I can share if a word won’t fit the tune.” That is how he deals with creative differences as well. “The business of cinema itself has numerous people having to come together. No two humans in this world will be in absolute agreement. We have to find a common ground and come to an understanding without compromising on quality. Moderation is the key.”

As time goes by, change is inevitable. And so is the trends in cinematic lyric. Sastry laments, “We understand the Spanish line que cera cera but we don’t know what the word ekimeeda from our own mother tongue means. It is unfortunate. However, I don’t believe time changes. Time doesn’t change, the five elements don’t change, human emotions don’t change. What changes are habits and experiences. And I write based on human emotion not on human experience.”

Amidst the debate of what influence cinema has on the society, Sastry believes that it is the other way round. “Films only reflects the society,” he says. He also shares that he has limitations when he writes for movies. “I never write anything that objectifies or demeans a woman – even if I am writing about a sex worker. I won’t write anything I won’t be able to listen to with my wife and daughter by my side. I also never write anything that wrongly influences youngsters. I will tell them to bunk classes like I did in the song Botany Paatham, but that is because true learning is beyond marks. It’s beyond closed doors.”

