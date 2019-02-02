Home Cities Hyderabad

IMAX suspected of GST fraud

Several ‘incriminating’ documents were seized, including copies of fake invoices , said K Balaji Majumdar, the ADG of DGCI, in a release.

Published: 02nd February 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Check twice before you pay for your movie tickets as officials found that in spite of a GST rate reduction from 28% to 18% of movie ticket prices, Prasads Imax in the city continues to hike its prices and illegally pocketing profits. In an internal communique, the anti-profiteering team visiting Prasads which has also filed a plaint with State-screening committee confirmed the same. A senior official said “A ticket of Rs. 150 should have been reduced to Rs 138. Other multiplex have been compliant to revised GST rates.”

CFO of ‘leading company’ arrested for GST evasion
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of a leading city-based company was arrested Friday by GST Intelligence officials for GST fraud worth `200 crore. During the interrogation, the CFO is said to have admitted to fake invoice fraud and GST evasion involving as many as seven companies. 

Several ‘incriminating’ documents were seized, including copies of fake invoices , said K Balaji Majumdar, the ADG of DGCI, in a release. The arrest is a follow-up of January 18 raids when two other were held in cities of Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam. Majumdar added that the beneficiaries included “some of the leading infra companies and entertainment industry,”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMAX GST fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp