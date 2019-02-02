Home Cities Hyderabad

No IT below Rs 5L, youth elated

Apart from that, many migrate to different places for jobs, and have to incur basic expenses like rent, food, among others.

Published: 02nd February 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Slab

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Middle-class salaried employees, especially the youngsters kick-starting their professional life hailed the Centre’s announcement of doing away with income tax for the bracket earning less than Rs 5 lakh per annum. Most youngsters who are less than two years into their job life, enter their professions with huge loans.

Apart from that, many migrate to different places for jobs, and have to incur basic expenses like rent, food, among others. Reiterating the same, Barsha Chetia, a content editor with a private firm said, “It is a big relief. Especially for us who stay away from homes and have recently begun our jobs.” Similarly, Anesh Chandra Rai, a shopkeeper hailed the move saying that it was indicative of the government’s attention towards youth.

“Earlier, when a scheme was announced, the benefits never reached the middle or lower-middle classes. They were enjoyed by only the rich. But, this is a game changer.” “This is indicative of the government reaching out to people belonging to the lowereconomic strata, and which might translate into votes in the upcoming general elections,” said Anjaiah, a college student from the city The government has also increased funds for working women’s hostel from Rs 52 crore to Rs 165 crores. Others also praised the Centre for its decision of delivering 2 crore LPG connections for free.

