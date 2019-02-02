Home Cities Hyderabad

Numaish to reopen with ‘increased’ fire safety

Apart from the 303 stalls gutted in the massive fire, the rest of the Numaish exhibition will reopen for public Saturday.

Published: 02nd February 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Numaish at Nampalli in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apart from the 303 stalls gutted in the massive fire, the rest of the Numaish exhibition will reopen for public Saturday. However, the re-start after the two-day halt of Thursday and Friday, is expected to be dull since some of the most popular stalls including the Kashmiri clothing and dry fruit stalls, shall remain closed. Visitors wanting to go on Saturday can expect a good discount from many of the stalls.

As the popular exhibition resumes there will be changes to the existing fire preparedness signed up by the AIIE. Instead of two, four fire tenders will be stationed on the 23-acre campus. “We have suggested to have water barrels and sand buckets at frequent intervals across the site, to localise fire in case one breaks out again. We have also asked for increased gap between existing stalls,” said a senior official at the State department of disaster response and fire services. 

“The exhibition will re-open on Saturday and will function as usual. Stalls that got gutted will be provided with space, mostly, by Monday when arrangements shall be made for them,” informed a committee member of the AIIE.  

Portraying a humane nature, students from Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institution Society (TMREIS) and members of the Sikh community served food to those who lost their stalls. Several political leaders and NGOs also supplied food to the fire victims. It may be mentioned that most of the outstation traders had turned their stalls in to temporary homes. They would sleep, cook and dine in their stalls for the entire period.

Major fire breaks out in Shamshabad
A major fire broke out at a cooler manufacturing unit in Shamshabad on Friday. A gas cylinder inside the unit exploded, breaking a few window panes that were adjacent to the unit. So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported. The building was cracked following the mishap. Reportedly, the incident occurred due to a short-circuit in the ground floor of the building. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Numaish exhibition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp