Plaster falls off roof in Osmania Hospital

HYDERABAD: A large chunk of plaster and construction material fell from the roof in the storeroom of radiology department of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here on Friday. Fortunately no was injured though there were over five staff members present at that time.

In the last one year, there have been several instances of roof plaster falling at several blocks in the century-old heritage building of OGH. The junior doctors alleged that in the last year, the roof plaster came off and fell thrice, injuring the patients and their attendants. They staged a protest wearing helmets earlier.

OGH superintendent Dr. B Nagendra admitted that chunks of plaster had been falling from roof now and then, and that the Friday’s incident happened in the storeroom. “We have identified a place at dhobi ghat and sent proposals to the government for construction of a new building,” he said.