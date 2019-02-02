Romancing the city in metro

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: You think you’ve seen it all in Hyderabad and wondering how else can the city surprise you more? But what if we see the City of Nizams through a new lens? What if we find a new way of romancing the city and that too without having to face the traffic snarls and the parking woes, in air-conditioned coach and getting the bird’s eye view of the city? Hyderabad Express took a round across the various routes of the Hyderabad Metro Rail to tell you how to do the city in a day.

Ameerpet

It is one of the transition stations from where you can catch trains to various routes and hence this is going to be our main reference station. Ameerpet station is soon turning into a busy commercial spot where you can get the daily necessities of life. Dadu’s, the popular fast food chain, has an outlet here offering their lip-smacking chats and savouries at subsidised rates. Besides these, there are other outlets selling biryani, shawarma, tea and more! The Ratnadeep outlet there will make sure that all the items in your grocery list are ticked. You can buy medicines there too at 20 percent discount. But what had our minds blown away was the Sivi Express Beauty Parlour which offers threading at Rs 9 and face clean-up at Rs 89! Besides these, a shopping mall is coming up there soon.

Parade Grounds

Go for a walk or a run by 6 am to Parade Grounds and feel the fresh air. Entry is free and the vast open ground and with veteran joggers there will make you feel active. Now that you’ve worked out a bit, you need a treat

Secunderabad East

Get off at the Secunderabad East station and enjoy the first hot cup of Irani chai with bun maska at Hotel Blue Sea, just a stone’s throw from the station. Now that you’ve are fuelled, you can walk a bit to visit the Ganesh Temple for a quick darshan (just two minutes walk) and head back to the metro station. It’s almost mid-morning and time for a sumptuous breakfast. Also, Secunderabad has many beautiful churches. Visit the over a century old St Mary’s Basilica or the Millennium Methodist church in Patny to understand their history.

Punjagutta

Get down at Punjagutta station and take the skywalk to PVR Galleria Mall. Try a burger at Burger King or some Mexican food at the Taco Bell outlet, or Italian at Pizza Hut. There are Pantaloons, Body Shop and Sketchers outlets for some retail therapy. If you are tired, watch a movie at the PVR hall or your favourite games in the gaming zone. In case you are craving for some Hyderabadi biryani, the Meridian restaurant bang opposite the station will take care of that. There are Hyderabad Central mall and numerous jewellery shops too for wedding shopping in that area. Up next is Hyderabad darshan through the Metro window.

Irrum Manzil

The Irrum Manzil, a palace built in 1870 by Nawab Safdar Jung Musheer-ud-daula Fakhrul Mulk, a nobleman, is a gorgeous heritage building that houses a government office now, but you cannot help but savour this tangible piece of history on that busy road. If you need some Irani tea to go with your ruminations, visit Red Rose cafe near the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology. Also, you can watch movies at the Irrum Manzil PVR mall in 4DX!

Khairatabad

While the Metro glides from Irrum Manzil to Khairatabad, don’t miss a view of the Bella Vista, through a canopy of trees. It served as a royal residence for the Nizams. The palace houses the Administrative Staff College of India now, and you will need special permission to have a look inside. Get down here to go to Hussainsagar Lake and revel in the attractions that Necklace Road offers.

Lakdi-ka-pul

Walk out straight out of the station to savour some local and exotic food at restaurants like Shahi Dastarkhwan, Kabul Darbar, Peshawar and Chicha’s. But the prime attraction here is Niloufer Cafe, which arguably serves the best Irani tea in Hyderabad. Their newly-done modern restaurant has comfy seating arrangements, and loads of short-eats like garlic bread, pizza and cakes on offer. You can also visit Birla temple in the evening to get a sweeping view of the city.

Assembly, Nampally and Gandhi Bhavan

Grab a seat near the windows and feast your eyes on some architectural grandeur as the train passes by this route. The State Assembly building stands white and majestic while the greenery of the Public Gardens soothes the eyes. Spend a lazy day in the YSR State Museum, where the main attraction is an Egyptian mummy brought to the city in 1930.

Osmania Medical College to LB Nagar

If you are going out of the city in a bus, the MGBS Metro station will directly connect you to the bus depot. If you are in the mood to continue exploring Hyderabad’s heritage, get down at Malakpet station to go to Raymond’s Tomb, which honours a French general who was in the Nizam’s Army, or pay a visit to the Hayat Bakshi mosque after getting down at LB Nagar.

KPHB

Now, how about visiting the new parts of the city for some brand hopping at the malls at KPHB? For this, you will have to come back to the base station of Ameerpet and take a train to the Miyapur section. You can catch a movie at the mall and end the day, the Hyderabadi style by grabbing some late night tea. The ticket fare starts at `10 and goes up to `60. So the city tour should not cost you more than `500. Hyderabad has many more such iconic historical wonders ensconced in its womb. Whether you travel by Metro or any other means of transport, a date with the history of the city will unveil new secrets every time.