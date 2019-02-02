States allocated more for transpersons than Centre!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The budget allocation for transgender welfare is a joke. Most state governments have allotted money for their state more than what Modi government did for the country’s transgender persons,” noted Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli, a renowned transgender activist. This after the Union budget allocation announced a sum of `1 crore solely for transgender welfare schemes.

“Firstly the government never bothered to come up with a policy on transgender rehabilitation on lines of Supreme Court’s NALSA judgement. Secondly, they have introduced a bill as damaging and reg re s s ive as The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill,” added Vyjayanti. It must be noted that government of Maharashtra has earmarked `5 crore while Kerala has allocated `10 crore for the same last year. Even states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have higher budgets, added Vyjayanti.

Children left behind in race

Meanwhile, rights activists want to know why no new component of ‘Child safety’ for protection and rehabilitation of child victims of sexual abuse has found place in union budget even after multiple rapes of children coming forward in last one year.

“We are seeing an increasing number of cases under POCSO like Kathua gang rape, but apart from a law, there has been no intervention to rehabilitate these children or provide them compensation. Why can’t the centre set up a dedicated scheme for these victims,” asked Achyuta Rao, chair of Balala Hakkula Sangham.