The dew dessert

With technology, the dessert is now prepared even during seasons other than winter, though sceptics claim that without the morning dew the freshness in taste cannot be completely replicated. 

Published: 02nd February 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Sabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you happen to visit Kanpur, Lucknow or Benaras during the winter, the chances are that you have come across a light and frothy dessert there, which is available early in the morning. Malai Makhan, a dessert known as Nimish in Kanpur, Malaiyyo in Varanasi and Daulat ki Chaat in Delhi is a cream coloured milk-based concoction which literally vanishes in the mouth. A critical aspect of the preparation of the sweet dish is that it has to be exposed in the open during the wintery night to absorb the morning dew into it.

To make malai makhan one traditionally needs to follow a long and arduous process. Creamy milk, often from a buffalo, is boiled a few times in the evening before it is left exposed at night under the open sky. Early in the morning, the dew-laden milk is hand churned for a couple of hours which separates the fat in the milk into a fluffy and delicate fragile substance. To add to the taste, there are small particles of butter in it. This is the malai makhan for you. Saffron is added then along with powdered cardamom, almond flakes and pistachio for garnishing. Come morning, customers near Purani Dilli, Gol Darwaza in Lucknow or Thatheri Bazar in Varanasi line up at the outlets to savour the fresh dessert.

In fact, in most of the places in Uttar Pradesh, you do not usually get this dessert as the summer sets in after Holi. The dish has subtle differences from place to place. Silver foil, rose water and mawa are some ingredients in these variations. With technology, churning has now become mechanized in many outlets. Indian Accent, one of the top restaurants of the country has a recreated version of malai makhan on its menu, where artificial methods are used to cool and churn the milk.

Once Upon a Time, the vintage multi-cuisine restaurant at Green Park Hotel in Hyderabad has had a transformation recently into a contemporary Indian restaurant. They are perhaps the only place in Hyderabad which serves malai makhan, under the name Zafrani Nimish. According to Vignesh Ramachandran who has curated the menu here, modern techniques enable them to make the dessert available all through the year. The soft and foam-like Nimish is served with almond and pistachio flakes, and the taste is very much like the dish from the northern part of the country.

Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in

