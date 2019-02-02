Too much heritage to protect, not enough money

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the interim budget, ASI’s funds for 2019-20 stood at `975.84 crore -- which is only a Rs 1.28 crore increase from previous year’s budget. It is also important to note that revised estimates for ASI stood at Rs 968.06 crore.

According to an ASI official of the Hyderabad circle, half of the estimated funds go into salaries of employees and management, with only a fraction spent on conservation.

Only recently, due to lack of funds it had to rope in the GHMC to take up sanitation, hygiene and beautification works World Heritage Site inspection due in September for its ‘Monuments of the Deccan Sultanate’.

It is also important to note that the circle has not been receiving funds from its headquarters in New Delhi since November which has stalled many works.