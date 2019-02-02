University of Hyderabad ‘durbar’ gets mixed responses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first-ever students durbar organised by the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union on Friday was criticised by a section of students as unconstitutional and organised with an objective to further the ‘administration-(students) union nexus’.

Students’ Union president Aarti Nagpal clarified that few student organizations felt the union was being undemocratic because it asked the students to send in their complaints and queries via e-mail prior to the durbar.

“This was done only to understand the kind of problems students face and that too department-wise. Also, students ‘durbar’ was one of our poll promises,” she said. “Most of the complaints were connected with the increasing mess charges and the falling quality of food and defunct RO plants in the hostels,” Nagpal stated.