Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad ‘durbar’ gets mixed responses

Students’ Union president Aarti Nagpal clarified that few student organizations felt the union was being undemocratic because it asked the students to send in their complaints and queries.

Published: 02nd February 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The first-ever students durbar organised by the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union on Friday was criticised by a section of students as unconstitutional and organised with an objective to further the ‘administration-(students) union nexus’.

Students’ Union president Aarti Nagpal clarified that few student organizations felt the union was being undemocratic because it asked the students to send in their complaints and queries via e-mail prior to the durbar.

“This was done only to understand the kind of problems students face and that too department-wise. Also, students ‘durbar’ was one of our poll promises,” she said. “Most of the complaints were connected with the increasing mess charges and the falling quality of food and defunct RO plants in the hostels,” Nagpal stated. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Hyderabad Students’ Union Aarti Nagpal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp