‘We want a university not primary school’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After all, the representations made by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and parliamentarians to have a tribal university up and running seems to be of no actual effect. The union budget announced a cut-short in funds allocated for a tribal university by over 60 per cent. A total of `8 crore has been allocated for the construction of two tribal universities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation, Act 2014 -- out of which Telangana would get about `4 crore.

However, TSCHE officials have said that the allocation will increase in the years to come. But, it may be noted that the State government has been ambitious in aiming to kick-start academic course by July 2019 in a temporary building in Mulugu. Last year, between 2018-19 the budgetary allocation has been `20 crore. Of this `1 crore has been allocated in the revised estimates. “Since the construction of the building has recently started, we will hope that the government will release periodic funds,” said Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE.

“The administrative building will be the first to be constructed. Since this is an interim budget, we are hopeful to have more funds coming,” he added reacting to the meager funds allocated. However, experts feel that the fund allocation is meager considering the need that is at hand.

“The first generation tribal students will have to study in the university. And, is Rs 8 crore going to help in creating research facility of the highest degree,” questioned professor Sujatha, HoD (sociology), Satavahana university. “This is not kindergarten that such a small sum is allocated. It is a usual case of discrimination on how development works for the good of tribal people is slow paced,” she alleged.

Budget cut in primary edu scholarships

Posing threat to the education prospects of students from minority communities, scholarships for primary education has been cut in the interim budget. The higher education scholarships are relatively more than what was proposed in the previous year, While pre-matric minority scholarships has been reduced to `1,100 crore for 2019-20 from `1,269 crore in the revised 2018-2019 budget, post-matric minority scholarship saw a marginal increase of `530 crore from `500 crore last time. For the State Minorities Residential Education Institutions Society, working towards having a sustained number of minority students studying in schools, the drop in budget will mostly likely be a deterrent.