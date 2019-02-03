Home Cities Hyderabad

Seven arrested by Rachakonda police for stealing IMFL worth Rs 73 lakh

They hired a driver, Majeed, to bring the loaded truck from the depot using his driving license so as to to pass through the gate.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police arrested seven persons for the alleged theft of truck carrying Indian Made foreign Liquor (IMFL) and recovered stolen liquor worth Rs 73 lakh along with the truck used for transporting the liquor cartons from the depot.

According to police, the truck loaded with 950 cartons of IMFL was being transported from the United Spirits Limited depot at Malkajgiri to the depot in Mancherial district through an approved transporter, Associated Roadways. However, as the truck failed to reach its destination, a complaint was lodged at the Malkajgiri police station. 

Based on the technical evidence, police found that the truck had taken off from the depot but was diverted midway before reaching Mancherial. The suspects were identified and nabbed on Saturday. Inquiries revealed that K Rakesh, a businessman, along with his associates Mohd Muneer and T Sammaiah hatched the plan to steal liquor as they were reeling under financial crisis.

As per the plan, Rakesh procured a truck from Vijayawada and two new SIM cards for the same. Midway, they changed the vehicle number from AP16TW 6258 to AP21Y 2249 to obliterate its identity. They hired a driver, Majeed, to bring the loaded truck from the depot using his driving license so as to to pass through the gate.

