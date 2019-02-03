Home Cities Hyderabad

Barcode on bottle solves mystery of charred body in Hyderabad

Police arrested Srinivas's wife Swapna, her parents, her maternal uncle and his friend for their alleged involvement in the  murder.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An empty alcohol bottle and the barcode printed on it helped police solve the mystery of a charred body found at Keesara five days ago and identify the body as that of B Srinivas (35), a daily labourer from Shamirpet. Police arrested Srinivas’s wife Swapna, her parents, her maternal uncle and his friend for their alleged involvement in the murder.

According to Rachakonda police, Srinivas and Swapna were married for 13 years and were residing at Shamirpet. But Srinivas an alcoholic would not work and Swapna was forced to work as a daily labourer and support the family. 

Srinivas would come home drunk every day and beat up Swapna. Unable to see the torture,  Swapna’s parents B Mallesham and Laxmi, have decided to eliminate Srinivas and sought the help of Swapna’s maternal uncle T Yadagiri and his friend S Ramesh.  

As per the plan, Yadagiri and Ramesh picked up Srinivas from home on Jan 29 on their bike. Midway, they purchased alcohol at Pudur X roads and came to Dharmaram forest area under Keesara police limits. 
They made him drink and later attacked him with boulders. After making sure that Srinivas had died, they poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.  Later they fled from the spot.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that after seeing the news in section of media of a body found in Keesaara, Srinivas’ mother identified him. “Further with the help of empty liquor bottle and the barcode printed on it, the wine shop was traced. With CCTV footages at the wine shop it came to be known that two persons took Srinivas on a bike. Based on the clues, the accused were identified and they confessed to the crime,”  Bhagwat said.

The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

