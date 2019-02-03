Class 10 boy hits fellow student with beer bottle over love affair related dispute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An alleged dispute over a love affair led to a fight between two Class 10 students at Meerpet on Saturday. The students entered a verbal duel outside the school campus, when one of them picked up an empty beer bottle and attacked the other, leaving the latter injured. The persons involved are both minors.

Meerpet police registered a case against the accused boy. Though the exact reason behind the fight is yet to be known, rumours claim that the reason is a love affair, a claim that is yet to be verified.

According to police, both the boys are studying in Class 10 at the Challa Lingareddy Government High School located at Jillelaguda, under the police limits of Meerpet of Rachakonda. They had attended the classes as usual on Saturday.

However, at around 10.45 am during the school interval, both boys reportedly went out of the campus and met at an open area, where the fight began. Soon, one of the boys picked up an empty beer bottle from the ground and attacked the second boy, injuring him severely on the neck and lower back, due to which the boy collapsed in a pool of blood with deep cut injuries.

At the sight of the boy collapsing, the accused fled from the spot. The injured boy was admitted to a nearby private hospital and is currently under observation. Hospital authorities said that the boy was out of danger, but would take some time to recover due to the injury.

According to Meerpet Inspector N Yadaiah, it was found that they belong to different sections of Class 10 and numerous issues had been building up between them in the past. “Prima facie, a case under charges of causing hurt and JJ act has been registered against the boy who attacked. We are in the process of examining other students also. Based on the clues, the investigation will proceed,” he said.