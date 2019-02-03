Hyderabad Numaish exhibition: Gates opened but traders refuse to run stalls for few hours in protest 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the dreadful fire that occurred on Wednesday, Numaish finally opened its gates to a steady inflow of visitors. However, several owners refused to open their stalls for a few hours in solidarity with those vendors who incurred losses in the fire. In fact, the ones who lost their stock are likely to come back only next year, owing to the losses.

For instance, around 100 Kashmiri stall owners refused to open their stalls for a couple of hours despite being directed otherwise by the management. They did so in solidarity with those Kashmiri traders whose shops were gutted down. “We wanted to close our stalls for few hours as a mark of protest. Our people have not received compensation for the losses incurred. It would be unethical if we make our business while they suffer,” said Sohail Bhatt, a Kashmiri trader. The crippling start is set to be the trend for a few more days until the 303 burnt stalls are revived by the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE).

Meanwhile, traders from Kashmir and Gujarat have been running from pillar to post for compensation. The Exhibition Society members assured to rebuild and allot the stalls to those who have paid the fee.

However, traders wondered what they would sell now that all their material has been turned to ashes. Ravi Teja of Telangana Stores said, “We usually take loans to set up stalls and pay them back after the exhibition is done. But the fire has caused huge losses.”