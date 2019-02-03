Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC razes 15000 encroachments in Hyderabad

These demolition drives have received good response from the citizens who are asking us to come to their streets,  EVDM director Viswajit Kampati said.

Published: 03rd February 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC on Saturday removed as many as 700 encroachments in the stretch starting from Ramanthapur to street No 8 Habsiguda.

The EVDM conducted a total of eight drives and so far removed 15,400 encroachments.  Stern action has been taken against those vendors who encroached the place again after demolition and penalties have been imposed, and around 160 shops and establishments have been seized, EVDM director Viswajit Kampati said.

