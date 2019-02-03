Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC's initiative to feed Hyderabad's hungry stomachs

By ANI

HYDERABAD: In a bid to avoid food wastage and assist those in need, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up public refrigerators at Shilparamam in Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI, Hari Chandra, Additional Commissioner for GHMC, said, “GHMC has taken this initiative to feed anyone in hunger.  At present three public refrigerators are launched and 10 more to be done. With the response from the public, GHMC will probably put out more refrigerating units in the city. Each of the refrigerator units has been set up at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh."

The public refrigerators were set up under ‘Feed the Need’ initiative. According to the GHMC, these fridges will be accessible to anyone who wishes to have a free meal during any time of the day.

The GHMC has also teamed up with a voluntary organisation, Apple Homes, for the project.

Dr.Neelima Arya, founder of Apple Homes said that the idea of the refrigerator is that it's not just for the poor, one has to understand the concept, it is for the needy. Anyone can pick up a water bottle or fruit or anything. It's not meant solely for the poor. At present one refrigerator was set at Shilparamam and 9 more are to be set up in different areas of the city.100 more refrigerators will be installed in the city.

Apart from Shilparamam, refrigerator units will also be set up in Nilouferl, Basavaratha hospital, ESIC hospital, and Chanda Nagar metro station.

To increase participation, GHMC has asked Shilparamam residents to donate food from their homes. GHMC has also reached out to nearby restaurants who have all agreed to stock the fridge with their excess food. 

